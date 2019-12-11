Calling Broken Toys, Blenders & Jewelry: JP Fixit Clinic on Dec. 14

You're invited to the next JP Fixit Clinic on Dec. 14 to bring broken household items and learn how to assess, disassemble, and repair them instead of sending them to landfill.



Just bring your broken household items, any manuals (if available), and a willingness to learn. Tools will be provided and volunteer coaches with expertise fixing a wide variety of things will help to fix items including:

Bikes and skateboards

Clothing and fabric items

Computers and phones

Toys and wooden items

Small kitchen appliances

Small electrical devices

Jewelry

Lamps and anything else

Please do not bring firearms, gasoline engines, or other dangerous items.

The clinic is scheduled for Dec. 14 from 10 am to 12:45 pm at the Jamaica Plain Library (30 South St.). This is a free, all-ages, do-it-together activity. You can pre-register by clicking here (that helps organizers ahead of time).

Interested in volunteering to help others learn to fix things? Or interested in helping us spread the word about this community event throughout JP? Please email jpnc.fixitclinic@gmail.com.