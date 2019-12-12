JP Resident Set Up Trail Cam By Compost — See Who Stopped By!

Jamaica Plain resident Judith Gibson-Okunieff had a camera laying around and thought why not set it up outside to see what wildlife is in her backyard.



"I put the trail camera by the compost pile because I figured there would be some interest from the squirrels and I wanted to see how they interacted with it," said Gibson-Okunieff to JP News. "Before putting it down, I had seen squirrels running away from it whenever I got close to it but I hadn't seen any of the other animals I caught on camera. The blue jay and cardinal were a lucky catch. I was surprised at how much the rabbit liked the pile because it kept returning to it. The rat was a little bit surprising but also to be expected I guess. I'm relieved to see that no raccoons or skunks are lurking by it because we have dogs and that would just be a mess."

Here are just some of the many photos the trail cam snapped that Gibson-Okunieff shared with JP News.