Papercuts Bookstore Moving in 2020

The Papercuts bookstore is on the go, but unlike its Orange Line-themed logo, it can take the bus to its new location on South Street.



"I'm absolutely delighted to announce that this morning, I signed a new lease and will be relocating Papercuts in early 2020 to 60 South Street where Fresh Hair has been woman-owned and operated for the last 37 years. I'm honored to carry the torch of woman-owned small businesses high!" wrote Kate Layte, founder/owner/manager of Papercuts J.P. in an email newsletter.

Layte founded the neighborhood bookstore in 2014, offering great customer service, holding author readings, and more.

Layte expressed her excitement for the store's new location, as she's looking forward to having more than the 400 square feet of the current 5 Green Street locale. There's also solar panels and its ADA accessible.

"When I first moved to Jamaica Plain, I moved into the second floor of a triple decker right on South Street," wrote Layte. "This feels like a homecoming of sorts for me and I'm just so excited."

But don't worry, Papercuts is going to still be open for the holiday shopping season.