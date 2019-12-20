Sherrill House Hires Two Nursing Leaders

Sherrill House, a not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation center recently announced the hiring of two nursing leaders.



• Dawn Collins, RN, Assistant Director of Nursing

• Eileen Carr, RN, MDS Nurse for Clinical Reimbursement

“The two new additions to our organization have deep experience in nursing and long-term care, and they share a passion for providing quality care for older adults,” said Patrick J. Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Sherrill House. “We are thrilled to welcome Dawn Collins and Eileen Carr as important parts of our committed team who focus on upholding an exceptional standard of care and services to those we serve.”

Dawn Collins brings 22 years of experience as a nurse leader in long-term care centers in Massachusetts and Florida. Prior to her position at Sherrill House, Collins held various nursing leadership roles, including director of nursing, in skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation centers in the Boston region. She received an associate degree in nursing from Quincy College, a bachelor's degree in nursing from University of Phoenix, and a Master of Education degree in health and wellness from American College of Education. She resides in Dorchester with her family.

Prior to her role at Sherrill House, Eileen Carr served as MDS coordinator for an established senior care organization in the MetroWest area for 32 years and previously served as a staff nurse at Waltham and Norwood Hospitals. As the MDS Nurse for Clinical Reimbursement, Carr is responsible for all aspects of Medicare reimbursement. She received her nursing degree from Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in Fitchburg, now a part of Fitchburg State University. Carr resides in Waltham with her family.

Located in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, Sherrill House is a 196-bed, not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation center that provides short-term rehabilitation, traditional long-term care, hospice care and specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.