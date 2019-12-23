Four to Six Parking Spaces Becoming Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in Centre Street Lot

As part of a city electric vehicle program, some municipal parking lots, including one on Centre Street, will have four to six parking spaces made into electric car charging stations.



Boston has a stated goal of being carbon neutral by 2050, and transportation accounts for nearly a third of Boston's total carbon emissions, according to Boston.gov. Sixty-five percent of carbon emissions in Boston come from personal vehicles.

As part of the Transportation Department's Recharge Boston program to support electric vehicles the city is encouraging drivers to use electric or zero emission vehicles. And most electric car owners charge their vehicles at home, but a city survey part of Boston's 2019 Climate Action Plan Update revealed that 45 percent of Bostonians would purchase an electric vehicle if they had access to a charger.

But there aren't enough public electric car charging stations, so starting this winter and into the spring, the city will be installing four to six electric car charging stations in six lots. That includes the municipal parking lot at 737 Centre Street, which is behind Blanchard's, Costello's, Caffe Nero, etc. Other lots in Roslindale, Hyde Park, East Boston, Mattapan and Dorchester, are also being included in the initial rollout of the program.

There are 1,375 parking spaces throughout 32 municipal parking lots, and the city plans on installing electric vehicle charging stations in every neighborhood by 2023.