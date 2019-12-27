Videos: Have You Seen Centre Street Holiday Light Show Yet? There’s Still Time!

You still have time to see JP Holiday Light Show on Centre Street as it's running every night until January 1.



The JP Centre/South Main Streets show is projected onto 670 Centre St. (above City Feed), and has done so every night from Dec. 6. The 15-minute show plays on a loop, each night from 5 to 9 pm.

JP Centre/South Main Streets ran a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the light show with a goal of $5,000 -- and $15,405 was raised.

Check out some of the show below, but you really need to see it in person.

HAPPY KWANZAA from JP Centre/South Main Streets! Hope you get a chance to enjoy the JP #holidaylightshow Plays EVERY NIGHT until Jan 1, 5-9pm. #peaceloveandjamaicaplain There's still time to DONATE at https://t.co/SrNxFkheE1 #jamaicaplain #happyholidays pic.twitter.com/7zy6yVSUqW — JP Centre/South Main Streets (@JP_CentreSouth) December 26, 2019

Many thanks to those who contributed to the JP #holidaylightshow Plays EVERY NIGHT until Jan 1, 5-9pm. #peaceloveandjamaicaplain There's still time to DONATE at https://t.co/SrNxFkheE1 #jamaicaplain #happyholidays pic.twitter.com/civkwRgjJd — JP Centre/South Main Streets (@JP_CentreSouth) December 23, 2019