Calling Artists: New Members Wanted for Long Pose Figure Drawing Group in JP

Are you an artist who's always wanted to try your hand in long pose figure drawing? The Jamaica Plain Figure Drawing Group is starting a new session and looking for new members.



Rachel Paxton posted about the upcoming session in the Keep JP Weird Facebook page (this info has been published to JP News with Paxton's permission). The next session begins Jan. 14 and runs through March 3. The group meets Tuesday nights from 7 to 10 pm in Paxton's JP studio.

"We are a small group that has been going on for two years now. We have artists working on all levels and different mediums," said Paxton. "We have a new model every week. What is unique about it is that the model does a long pose so there is plenty of time to complete your drawing or painting."

The cost is $200 for eight weeks to cover the cost of the model. r contact me at raylandjp@gmail.com

You can see the work from the group on its Instagram feed here.