YouthHarbors Brings Support of Homeless & At-Risk Students to English High School

YouthHarbors recently announced the expansion of its services to English High School to support students who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness, with the support of a two-year grant from The Stone Foundation.



YouthHarbors will soon have a full-time case manager at the Jamaica Plain high school to provide students with support in the areas of housing, education, employment, health and independent living skill development. The case manager will work closely with the school’s student support team to identify the needs of students and assess any barriers that may prevent a student from graduating. Support from the case manager will be offered both in and outside of the classroom for 35 or more students and their families.

The case manager will spend five days a week at English High meeting one-on-one with students, and developing a service plan to measure progress toward achieving their individual goals. The case manager will also work with counselors, teachers and other providers, each of whom play an important role in the referral and service delivery process.

“Unaccompanied homeless youth, and LGBTQ homeless youth especially, are some of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable students, and we need to ensure that they have the tools they need to get ahead and succeed,” said Jessica Tang, President of the Boston Teachers Union via press release. “One of the fundamental building blocks is the YouthHarbors program, and this vital grant funding will go a long way for students at Boston English to help break down institutional barriers that fuel the cycles of both poverty and housing instability.”

YouthHarbors has helped more than 475 students graduate in the past decade and currently supports students at Boston Day and Evening Academy, Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, and now Boston English. The program also provides support to students at the following schools outside of Boston: Everett High School, Lowell High School, Lynn Classical High School, Malden High School and Somerville High School.