Eliot School, Kevin Cradock Builders Form Partnership and Youth Scholarship

The Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts recently announced a partnership with Kevin Cradock Builders that will help foster the next generation of craftspeople.



The Jamaica Plain-based builder has funded the Kevin Cradock Builders Youth Scholarship that will provide a full week of summer camp for one child each summer for 10 years.

In addition, Cradock Builders will underwrite several woodworking classes for young people. The class underwriting will be for five terms for Kids Woodworking (ages 9-12) and will cover the administrative costs, which will help absorb costs to put on the class, such as instructor fees.

Kevin Cradock Builders has been a past donor of the Eliot School, but this is a higher level of commitment.

“The Eliot School is able to put tools and materials in the hands of students, help them forge a small connection with their surroundings, and possibly spark the beginning of a lifetime’s work with their hands. It something we are proud to be a part of and do for our community,” said Kevin Cradock via press release.