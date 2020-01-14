New Library Photo Exhibition Highlights Jamaica Plain Neighborhoods

Photos in the most recent art exhibit at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library may look familiar, as Robin Radin's "The Nearness of Us" features JP neighborhoods.



JP resident Radin presents our neighborhood's parks, streets, train stations, and other public spaces while using stark black and white images.

“My work examines the intricacies of human relations: a visual acknowledgement that we are both together as community and family, and alone, as individuals,” said Radin.

In her exhibit, Radin observes the relationships of relatives, friends, partners, and their surrounding environment. She utilized quiet moments occurring within the more frenetic experience of city life.

The exhibit is on display from Jan. 10 through Feb. 28, 2020, with a public reception on Jan. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

This is the first exhibit for 2020 as part of the library's rotating art program, which is supported by The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library in partnership with Uforge.