Lottery Applications for Affordable Units in JP’s Velo Apartments Now Available

The deadline to apply for one of the 50 affordable units in the new apartment building still under construction in Forest Hills is February 3.



Applications are available from Jan. 16 to Jan. 27 and you can request a lottery application by clicking here. Applications must be submitted online or postmarked by no later than Feb. 3.

The apartment building consists of studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, and affordable units are available in all four types of apartments. There is an overwhelming majority of affordable units being 1-bedroom apartments for $1,318, which is 70 percent of the area median income.

Velo is located at 3686 Washington St., and all units have their own in unit washer and dryer, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There's also a courtyard with a fire pit and water fountain, a ping pong table, and a clubhouse that includes a fitness center.

Below is the breakdown of affordable units: