Rockland Trust Launches 2020 College Scholarship Program, Expands Program

Rockland Trust launched its 2020 Rockland Trust Scholarship Program for high school students entering their freshman year of college this coming fall. Rockland Trust will be offering 11 $2,500 scholarships to students based on their academic accomplishments and commitment to community service.



Students attending high school in Rockland Trust servicing areas, including Boston, South Shore, South Coast, Metro North, Metro West, Cape Cod and the Islands, are eligible to participate in the program. There is a Rockland Trust at 725 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain.

In addition to those areas, Rockland Trust is offering its scholarship program for the first time to students in Worcester, as a result of Rockland Trust’s expansion into the city.

“At Rockland Trust, we make a commitment to strengthen the communities in which we work and live. The scholarship program is our commitment to the students in our communities, by making the college experience more attainable and assisting them in pursuing their future goals.” said Christopher Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer of Rockland Trust, via press release.

Rockland Trust Scholarship applications will be available online at RocklandTrust.com/scholarship, beginning January 20. The deadline for applications is March 16 and award recipients will be notified no later than May 18.