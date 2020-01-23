JP Toastmasters Open House January 27

Do you want to develop your communication and leadership skills to grow greater self-confidence and personal growth? Then you should checking out the JP Toastmasters Open House event on January 27.



JP Toastmasters is known for providing a warm, welcoming environment where members help each other improve their public speaking and leadership skills.

Click here to learn more about JP Toastmasters.

The meeting will feature free food and drinks, introductions, and opportunities to practice speaking. As always, meetings are free for guests. If you've been wondering what Toastmasters is all about, this is the perfect chance to find out.

JP Toastmasters is known for providing a warm, welcoming environment where members help each other improve their public speaking and leadership skills. The club meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 pm at The Footlight Club in Jamaica Plain. aThe open house will be at The Footlight Club at 7 pm.