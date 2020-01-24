What’s Next for Franklin Park? Master Plan Workshop on Jan. 28

The city is leading its own 18-month process to determine how to use the $28 million earmarked to revitalize Franklin Park.



The city is teaming up with landscape architects, planners, ecologists, as well as "community engagement experts" to "create a community driven master plan for an engaging and diverse Franklin Park."

The team is going to look at a long list of elements to Franklin Park, including accessibility, arboriculture, ecology, equity, implementation strategy, inclusion, master plan document, soil science, urban planning, wayfinding, and more.

"The team’s goal is to understand the planning efforts that have come before it, what is working and isn’t working in the park, and what the Franklin Park neighborhood wants to see in the future," says the city's Franklin Park Master Plan website.

This master plan is for the city-owned portion of Franklin Park, and does not encompass the state's plan for the Shattuck Hospital site. But the city will be coordinating with the state throughout the project to make sure each other's work is coordinated.

As part of the $28 million, is $5 million earmarked to create a maintenance endowment for Franklin Park.

The city also wants to hear from the community by taking the its Franklin Park Master Plan survey by clicking here.

The Boston Parks & Recreation Department's Franklin Park Community Workshop #1 will be on Tuesday, Jan. 28th, 6 to 8 pm, at the William J. Devine Golf Course Clubhouse (1 Circuit Drive, Boston MA 02121). There is a snow date on Jan. 30th from 6 to 8 pm.