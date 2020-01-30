JP Resident, Former First Lady of Mass., Diane Patrick Receiving Boston Arts Academy Award

Former First Lady of Massachusetts Diane Patrick will be honored by the Boston Arts Academy (BBA) with the BAA Foundation Champion Award today.



Presented annually, the award recognizes individuals who embody the school’s commitment to the arts, scholarship and citizenship. Patrick, a Jamaica Plain resident, will be presented with the award at a special reception at the Roxbury Community College.

“Diane personifies BAA’s belief that education is the foundation for opportunity and for a healthy transition to adulthood. As a former public school teacher, she knows how critical access to education is, and she continues to advocate for early childhood education, K-12, special education and intervention programs in the Commonwealth,” said BAA Foundation President Denella Clark. “We are proud to recognize her dedication to children and families in the community with the BAA Champion Award.”

A lawyer, teacher, mother and active community member, Patrick has a record of distinguished professional and public service. Today, she is a senior counsel at Ropes & Gray LLP, having retired from the firm at the end of 2016 after practicing for more than 30 years in the labor and employment area. As an activist in the Commonwealth’s ongoing effort to end domestic violence, Patrick engages with families, agencies and law enforcement to identify and address the root causes of domestic abuse. Throughout her career, she has devoted herself to various communities, serving on the boards of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay, Jane Doe, Inc., and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, among others. Currently, she serves on the boards of Massachusetts General Hospital, Partners Healthcare, Epiphany School and Jacob’s Pillow Dance.

Previous BAA Champion Award honorees include Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Attorney General Maura Healey.