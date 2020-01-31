$1.9M in CPA Funds Recommended for Pine Street Inn Building, Footlight Club, Haffenreffer Brewery

Three Jamaica Plain projects are among the 40 recommended by the city to receive more than $24 million in Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds.



The Community Preservation Committee met on Jan. 27 to vote on Mayor Marty Walsh's recommended slate of projects for funding. The Boston City Council will need to approve the use of the funds, and the council is expected to vote in the coming weeks.

The three Jamaica Plain projects are:

$200,000 to the Footlight Club , the country's oldest community theatre, to remediate structural problems and stabilize Eliot Hall, a Greek Revival wood-frame structure built in 1831