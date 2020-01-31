Letter: Resident Says Be Aware of Coyotes in JP

This past weekend, I was walking my 13-pound elderly cock-a-poo, midday, when at the corner of Greenough Ave and Elm St, a car pulled up to me and a woman leaned out, pointing, and said "Is that a coyote?"



I spun around to see, not 20 feet from me, at eye-level because the yard is elevated, a large and healthy coyote. The coyote was large, long and slender, but not thin, and it was looking straight at me! I scooped up my little dog and asked if I could get into their car, which I was about to do, when the coyote loped off in the direction of Sedgwick Street. I thanked them profusely and ran home.

I have told a number of people and heard stories of other sightings. When I called 311, they said that they've been hearing a lot from West Roxbury and Southie about coyotes; but that there is nothing for them to do.

I think neighbors should be aware.