Absentee Ballots Now Available for Presidential Primary; Early Voting Dates Announced

Absentee ballots are now available from Boston's Election for the Presidential Primary taking place on March 3.



Absentee ballots are available to voters registered in Boston who meet one of the following requirements:

Voters absent from the city and unable to vote at the polls on Election Day

Voters who have a physical disability preventing them from getting to a polling site

Voters who are an active member of the armed services

Voters who cannot participate due to religious obligations

Applications for an absentee ballot must be submitted by Monday, March 2, 2020 at noon and can be done by mail or in person at the Election Department in City Hall. In person absentee voting is also available during regular business hours on the following Saturdays, February 15, 22 and 29 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Absentee applications can be downloaded at boston.gov/absentee. If you're requesting a ballot by mail, voters are asked to mail their applications to the Election Department early to be processed on time. Voted ballots must be mailed back and received by the Election Department no later than 8 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

For more information please visit boston.gov/absentee.

The deadline for voter registration or to update voter profiles for the Presidential Primary is February 12, and the Election Department will be open until 8 pm for those who want to register to vote. Fore more information on how to register to vote, please visit sec.state.ma.us/ovr.

Early voting for the March 3rd Presidential Primary will be available to all Boston voters from Monday, February 24 through Friday, February 28, 2020. For more information on early voting please visit boston.gov/departments/elections/vote-early-boston.

Polling locations for Election Day can be found using the Secretary of the Commonwealth's website.