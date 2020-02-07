‘All for Australia’ Fundraiser at Franklin Park Zoo on Feb. 13

In response to the catastrophic bushfires in Australia, Zoo New England will host All for Australia, an evening ticketed fundraiser inside Franklin Park Zoo’s Tropical Forest Pavilion on Feb. 13.



Franklin Park Zoo is home to a number of animals native to Australia including red kangaroo, emu, Gouldian finch, black swan, tawny frogmouth, laughing kookaburra, Australian walking stick, blue-tongued skink, sulphur crested cockatoo, budgerigar, palm cockatoo, and more.

All event proceeds will benefit Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund, which is supporting the critical care and long-term recovery of Australian wildlife.

Tickets are $30 and include hors d'oeuvres, animal encounters, and musical performances by The Bag Family Band. The event is from 6 to 8 pm. Click here to purchase tickets.