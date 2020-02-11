Jamaica Plain’s Laura Perille Joins Greater Boston Food Bank’s Board of Directors

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, recently added several new members to their Board of Directors including Jamaica Plain resident Laura Perille.



Perille is President and CEO of Nurtury, based in Jamaica Plain, which is a $20 million childcare non-profit that services more than 1,200 children. She recently served as the interim superintendent of Boston Public Schools during 2018-19 and is the former President and CEO of EdVestors, a non-profit school improvement organization in Boston. Earlier in her career, the Brown University alum served as Director of Programs at GBFB from 1989 to 1994.

“We are so fortunate to have the support and guidance of one of most respected education leaders in Eastern Massachusetts,” said Catherine D’Amato, GBFB’s president and CEO, via press release. “The energy and passion she brought to GBFB as a staff member early in her career remains, and with this experience, she is an amazing resource as a board member.”

“Since my days as a young food bank staff member, I have been motivated by the mission to end hunger and the call to serve our most vulnerable children, families and neighbors,” said Perille via press release. “While my professional career shifted to focus on education, it is motivated by this same mission, which sadly remains even more relevant today.”

The Skokie, IL native joined the GBFB Board of Directors during an important year as the organization launched a new strategic plan called Hunger Free 2028. This ambitious effort calls for investments in exciting new initiatives that support a three-pronged strategy, focusing on sustained access to nutritious food, capacity building, and research and policy advancements.

As GBFB strives to make Eastern Massachusetts Hunger Free by 2028, below are a few of the organization’s 2019 achievements:

• 57 million meals distributed – a GBFB record

• 84% of food inventory met nutritional standards

• 33% of food distributed was fresh produce

• 65% of food distributed was nutritious protein, produce and diary

• $20 million secured for the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program (MEFAP) for the state’s four food banks -- a $2 million increase

• $18.7 million in private revenue raised

In 2019, GBFB welcomed five new members to its now 20-member Board of Directors and two new members to its 15-member Board of Advisors.

2019 Additions to GBFB Board of Directors

• Lisa Kelly-Croswell, senior vice president & chief human resources officer of Boston Medical Center Health System

• Mark DeMichaelis, CEO of State Garden Inc. & Olivia’s Organics Brand

• Mark Hintlian, president and CEO of Teddie Peanut Butter/The Leavitt Corporation

• Laura Perille, president and CEO of Nurtury

• Shamim Rugg, senior vice president, head of regulatory affairs and quality assurance of Stoke Therapeutics

2019 Additions to GBFB Board of Advisors

• Jim Lack, president and founder of HPL Enterprises

• Mary Ann Lerner, director of development of Raising a Reader Massachusetts