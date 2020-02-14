Jamaica Plain Students Receive Honor Roll at St. Sebastian’s School

St. Sebastian's School and Headmaster Burke is proud to announce the following students from Jamaica Plain who were named to the Second Quarter and First Semester Honor Rolls.

Students receive honors under the following categories: High Honors: A- or above in all subjects; Honors with Distinction: B or above in all subjects; Honors: B- or above in all subjects; Effort: Marks of 1 or 2 in all subjects (2nd quarter only); Superior Effort: Marks of 1 in all subjects.

The following students are from Jamaica Plain

Maxim D. Kalinichenko, Grade 7, Honors with Distinction, Effort

Michael J. Kalinichenko, Grade 9, High Honors, Effort

Kristian A. Rosario, Grade 12, Honors with Distinction, Effort

Luis E. Sosa Espinal, Grade 7, Honors with Distinction, Effort