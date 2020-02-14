Jamaica Plain Students Receive Honor Roll at St. Sebastian’s School

St. Sebastian's School and Headmaster Burke is proud to announce the following students from Jamaica Plain who were named to the Second Quarter and First Semester Honor Rolls.
Students receive honors under the following categories: High Honors: A- or above in all subjects; Honors with Distinction: B or above in all subjects; Honors: B- or above in all subjects; Effort: Marks of 1 or 2 in all subjects (2nd quarter only); Superior Effort: Marks of 1 in all subjects.
The following students are from Jamaica Plain
Maxim D. Kalinichenko, Grade 7, Honors with Distinction, Effort
Michael J. Kalinichenko, Grade 9, High Honors, Effort
Kristian A. Rosario, Grade 12, Honors with Distinction, Effort
Luis E. Sosa Espinal, Grade 7, Honors with Distinction, Effort