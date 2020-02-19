Jameson & Thompson Picture Framers Moving from Home of 35 Years to Bigger, Better Location

After 35 years of being right off Centre Street, Jameson & Thompson Picture Framers is moving to a new home with more parking, a larger gallery space, and more.



Moving from Greenview Avenue to Bartlett Square is a very good thing says owner Alex Jacobson, who had known for awhile he wanted a new spot.

"The biggest reason we're moving is accessibility. As Centre Street gets busier, it is harder and harder for our customers, who almost all have to drive to drop off and pickup artwork, both framed and unframed, to find parking near the building," said Jacobson, adding that accessibility has been a constant complaint in the 4-plus years of owning the business.

There used to be two dedicated spots behind 632-638 Centre St., but those were taken away five years ago, and a new building is being erected very slowly at that location. The new location at 18 Bartlett Square has a dedicated parking lot for employees and customers, and ground floor access. It was the retail store for Bikes Not Bombs, which moved that facet of its business to the brewery complex in 2019.

Jacobson is renting the entire building, and is subletting the second and third floors. On the second floor is Best Dressed Signs, a business that does hand painted signs. A third floor tenant is still being sought.

"The new space will have a much larger gallery space, which will allow us to put on more regular and substantial art exhibitions throughout the year," said Jacobson. "Ultimately I was searching for a space that retained the history and charm of the Greenview Ave location, and I feel that this one does it for sure."

Jameson & Thompson Picture Framers will be at its new location starting Feb. 29, 2020.