New Biz: Bakery + Coffee Shop + Record Store = Monumental Market

A unique business venture recently opened on South Street. Monumental Market is a joint venture between three different businesses: Lavender Bee Baking Co., El Colombiano Coffee, and Light of Day Records.



The individual businesses are known entities in our area. El Colombiano Coffee and Light of Day Records are both regular vendors at the Egleston Farmers Market. While building their brands, the two businesses traveled to different businesses, including the Wake Up The Earth Festival.

Light of Day sells new and vintage vinyl records. It joins a growing list of businesses that sell vinyl records in JP, including Deep Thoughts and Tres Gatos, which is also a tapas restaurant.

Lavender Bee Baking Co. makes peanut and tree-nut free baked goods. Lavender's owner Kelsey Munger was diagnosed with a peanut and tree nut allergy at the age of 6, and eventually started baking because it was hard to find baked goods that didn't include what she couldn't eat.

This is the first brick and mortar storefront for all three businesses.

The store opened around Valentine's Day and quickly sold out of their "conversation pop-tart hearts," according to Monumental Market's Facebook page.

The market was originally going to have an ice cream vendor instead of the record element.

The name Monumental Market is an homage to its predecessor business Monumental Cupcakes. The business is located at 36 South St.