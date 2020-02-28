Optical Designs Moving After 10 Years in JP

Another familiar Centre Street Jamaica Plain business is moving from the neighborhood. Optical Designs was located on Centre Street and they'll be reopening in Chestnut Hill.



Optical Designs closed its JP location at 753 Centre St. on Feb. 13 and is reopening at 663 VFW Parkway in Chestnut Hill, only about two miles away from their old spot. They expect to open early March after construction is finished.

"The decision to relocate was bitter-sweet, as we have loved serving our JP community for the past 10 years," said a letter Optical Designs sent out to its customers.

"We needed more space. We needed better parking and decided one of the biggest things is that we want to service the community we’ve been part of," said owner Ronnie Friedman, whose father Allen, started the business around 40 years ago. "JP is a great community."

Friedman added the new store is larger with a big parking lot, which is key because it's been difficult for customers to find parking near the JP location.

Optical Designs is a family-owned and operated business that opened 35 years ago, and has stores in Needham and Wellesley, too.

It is not clear if any business is planning on moving into Optical Designs' previous JP location.