Elizabeth Warren, Bernie, Biden? Who Are JP’s Politicians Supporting?

Early voting for Massachusetts residents occurred last week and the presidential primary is March 3. Many elected officials have let it be known who they support. Let's review who they're supporting.
At-Large City Councilor Michelle Wu was a student of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- so you know the Wu Train is in full support of Warren. Wu is continually canvassing for Warren, went to the Iowa Caucus, and more.
That’s MY contract law professor! 🤝🗽#PresidentWarren https://t.co/G73DfdbTj3
— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) February 21, 2020
District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley wants Warren to be president, too.
.@ewarren is using @MikeBloomberg for debate prep with @realDonaldTrump. #PresidentWarren #DemDebate
— Matt O'Malley (@MattOMalley) February 20, 2020
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is pushing hard for Warren, too.
Elizabeth never forgets who she's fighting for and alongside. She never forgets the people. pic.twitter.com/tFHy9w3zZh
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) February 2, 2020
Jamaica Plain is represented by two Congressional districts, and Congressman Stephen Lynch announced his support of former Vice President Joe Biden a while ago.
State Rep. Nika Elugardo's (D-15th Suffolk) is all in for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. She's a Massachusetts campaign co-chair for Sanders.
State Rep. @NikaElugardo is a Massachusetts Campaign Co-Chair for @BernieSanders #mapoli #bospoli #BernieSanders https://t.co/MvxOMuKX0s
— Jamaica Plain News (@02130News) February 14, 2020
State Rep. Liz Malia (D-11th Suffolk) is supporting Warren, as is At-Large Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George.
U.S. Senator Ed Markey, who's being challenged by Congressman Joe Kennedy in the Democratic Primary, is supporting his senatorial colleague, Elizabeth Warren.
Elizabeth Warren knows how to fight and she knows how to win. #DemDebate
— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) February 20, 2020