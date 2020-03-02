Elizabeth Warren, Bernie, Biden? Who Are JP’s Politicians Supporting?

Early voting for Massachusetts residents occurred last week and the presidential primary is March 3. Many elected officials have let it be known who they support. Let's review who they're supporting.



At-Large City Councilor Michelle Wu was a student of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- so you know the Wu Train is in full support of Warren. Wu is continually canvassing for Warren, went to the Iowa Caucus, and more.

District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley wants Warren to be president, too.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is pushing hard for Warren, too.

Elizabeth never forgets who she's fighting for and alongside. She never forgets the people. pic.twitter.com/tFHy9w3zZh — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) February 2, 2020

Jamaica Plain is represented by two Congressional districts, and Congressman Stephen Lynch announced his support of former Vice President Joe Biden a while ago.

State Rep. Nika Elugardo's (D-15th Suffolk) is all in for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. She's a Massachusetts campaign co-chair for Sanders.

State Rep. Liz Malia (D-11th Suffolk) is supporting Warren, as is At-Large Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George.

U.S. Senator Ed Markey, who's being challenged by Congressman Joe Kennedy in the Democratic Primary, is supporting his senatorial colleague, Elizabeth Warren.

Elizabeth Warren knows how to fight and she knows how to win. #DemDebate — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) February 20, 2020