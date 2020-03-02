Non-Profit Partner Sought to Manage Community Room at McBride Street Facility

The Stonybrook Neighborhood Association (SNA) is extending the deadline for applications in response to its Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a non-profit partner organization to manage and enjoy special use of the new community room located on the ground floor of the Extra Space Storage facility at 141 McBride St.



The new deadline is April 1st. Links to PDFs of the original RFP and accompanying application form can be accessed from the top of Community Links page of the SNA's website by clicking here. Associated inquiries and questions can be directed to snacommunityroom@gmail.com or 617-699-7872.