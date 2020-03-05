Jamaica Plain Collage Artist Marnie Jain’s Exhibit Opens at JP Library March 6

Jamaica Plain artist Marnie Jain's In Close Proximity art exhibit is opening at the JP Library on March 6.



Jain is known for her delightful collage compositions featuring rabbits, frogs, birds, and snakes hidden among flowers and forest greenery, according to a press release. She uses bright colors to create playful, textured, and often enlightening works of art.

In Close Proximity highlights insects, reptiles, and animals that live in Jamaica Plain, and she includes some imaginary creatures, too.

“This show is a recognition that there is more to our environment and neighborhood than we visibly see, that the natural world is abundant with co-existing species, and that all of it holds beauty,” said Jain.

This is Jain's first solo exhibit and will primarily feature new works.

Marnie Jain's In Close Proximity is on view from March 6 through April 30, 2020. There will be a public reception on March 12, 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The exhibition space is located on the lower level. This exhibition is sponsored by The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library.