Small Works Fundraiser ‘Art on Tap’ Supporting JP Open Studios on March 10

There will be art, artists, beer and more art at the Jamaica Plain Arts Council Small Works Art on Tap fundraiser on March 10.



The fundraiser is a project of the Jamaica Plain Arts Council (JPAC) and will feature small original art pieces from Jamaica Plain Open Studios (JPOS) artists. Works will be for sale at an affordable range of $20 to $50ish.

This is a good event to check out local artists' work, meet up with friends, meet local artists, and support a good local art event. And admission is only $5 at the door with free food, and a cash bar.

The event is being held at the Sam Adams Brewery on March 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

The 27th Annual Jamaica Plain Open Studios event is September 26-27.