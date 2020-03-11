For Employers: Reverse Job Fair for Jamaica Plain Food Bizs on March 19

Boston area food establishments are short on staff and employees. But a new tactic, a reverse job fair being hosted by JP Centre/South Main Streets and Community Servings, is aiming to alleviate the employee shortage.



At the reverse job fair employers visit tables while prospective employees are at the tables with their credentials, examples of their training, and have the opportunity to talk to possible employers.

All prospective employees are graduates of the Community Servings' Job Training Program, a 12-week job training program designed for people interested in food service careers, but faced barriers to employments such as reentry, recovery, mental health, and homelessness. Click here to learn more about the job training program.

JPCSMS has extended invites to community businesses through JP Local First, JP BAPA, Three Squares Main Street, and Egleston Square Main Street. Several businesses including Blue Frog Bakery, Carrot Flower, Little Dipper, and Casa Verde, were among businesses that expressed interest in the job fair.