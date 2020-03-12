How Jamaica Plain Is Being Affected by COVID-19

Like the rest of the world, Boston, and specifically Jamaica Plain is greatly being affected by COVID-19.



Here are just some of the events and ways the Coronavirus is affecting our area:

Egleston Square Main Street canceled their annual meeting and networking breakfast for March 13. "We will miss seeing you, eating Exodus Bagels, Third Cliff Bakery treats, and Coco Verde Vegan mangú with you; drinking Ula Café coffee with you; and hearing DJ MACHO emcee with you. In the meantime, it’s now more important than ever to support all of those and other great local businesses in Egleston Square. So visit, call, order, and book. STAT."

The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library, Uforge, and the artist made a "thoughtful decision" to postpone Thursday’s Public Art Reception for Marnie Jain at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library due to the state of emergency declared by Governor Charlie Baker.

Unfortunately, Boston For All's first collaboration with JP Porchfest, a March 25th fundraiser has been postponed. "We believe it is wise to begin 'social distancing' to slow the spread of this virus, in the hopes of preventing it from infecting vulnerable populations. We encourage you to stay safe and for now keep in mind the image of a joyful Porchfest in July!" wrote Jeremy Fischer, founder of Boston For All.

JP Progressives cancelled their March 22 regular monthly meeting, but will be holding an Elizabeth Warren volunteer appreciation event for on March 13 (as of March 10). "We're very proud to say that last Tuesday we delivered a strong win for Elizabeth in Wards 11 and 19 - and that's all because of you! For every door you knocked, every call you made, every text you sent, every little way you pushed yourself out of your comfort zone to be in this fight with us, a thousand thank yous. As Elizabeth would say, we're grateful down to our toes!"

Not everything is being cancelled. As of March 10, the March 17 Housing and Development Committee of the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council (JPNC) will meet at 7 pm at the Bowditch School (82 Green St.). Outside of JP, Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade was cancelled. "In collaboration with Congressman Lynch, Councilors Flaherty and Flynn, Senator Collins, Representative Biele, and David Falvey from the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the St. Patrick's Day Parade is being cancelled. This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy," said Mayor Marty Walsh. "While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases. Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials. We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands and staying home if you are feeling sick, and we will continue to make public any information as this situation develops in Boston."

District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley also announced the city's annual Irish flag raising reception at City Hall Plaza on March 12 was cancelled. Said O'Malley about the parade being cancelled, "Believe me, no elected official likes to put the kibosh on fun things, but public health and safety should always come first. This is not only for your safety, but also for those who are older or immunocompromised."

