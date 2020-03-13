CDC Director Tells Ayanna Pressley Costs of COVID-19 Testing & Treatment Will Be Covered

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was able to get the Center for Disease Control Director to agree to cover the cost of Coronavirus treatment for the uninsured.



At a hearing on Thursday, Pressley (D-MA 7th) pressed CDC Director Robert Redfield to commit to covering the cost of treatment for the uninsured. And while Pressley was able to get Redfield's commitment, Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA 45th) got Redfield to say that the government would pay for anyone's Coronavirus testing, regardless of being insured or not.

“This is a public health crisis and we must confront it with every tool at our disposal. Coronavirus testing and treatment must be affordable and available to everyone to prevent the further spread of the pandemic," said Pressley after speaking at the hearing. "While CDC Director Redfield committed to covering the costs of both testing and treatment, I have little faith in this administration to make good on their promises. This crisis demands bold, urgent action, including swift passage and enactment of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which would help protect the health, safety and financial security of all families."

During Porter's time she pelted Redfield with questions trying to get him to commit to having everyone covered.

"I think you're an excellent questioner, so my answer is yes," Redfield said. CNN reported that it's "unclear whether Redfield was committing to pay only for the coronavirus test itself or also for visits to the emergency room or doctor's office and for other tests."

Porter celebrated: "Excellent! Everybody in America hear that -- you are eligible to go get tested for coronavirus and have that covered, regardless of insurance."

View the entire exchange between Congresswoman Pressley and Redfield here: