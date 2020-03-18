Jamaica Plain Restaurants & Bizs: Which Are Open and Closed

As we've all seen, everything is changing very quickly. Right now restaurants may provide delivery or takeout food. Businesses are allowed to choose to open.



Here is the full list of more than 200 businesses open in some capacity, which was amazingly compiled by Jamaica Plain Centre South Main Streets. The list is being updated regularly, provides whether restaurants are offering takeout and/or delivery, and gift certificates via phone.

"This list is possible through the work of numerous community volunteers, and JP Centre/South Main Streets is very grateful for their help," said Ginger Brown, Executive Director of JPCSMS.

Some of the restaurants include:

Brassica Kitchen offering breakfast & lunch menus for takeout only 8 am to 4 pm

Chilacates offering takeout, ordering online through GrubHub and DoorDash

City Feed and Supply open at both locations for takeout and groceries only

Evergreen Eatery open for takeout service 7 am - 3 pm daily. Phone in orders by calling 617-477-9573.

Fiore's Bakery open 8 am to 2 pm daily for takeout and pickup orders

FoMu can be bought in store, buy a gift card online, order through GrubHub or Whole Foods

J.P. Licks offering takeout, order online or via third party apps

J.P. Seafood Cafe open for takeout and delivery service from 4-9 pm Tuesdays through Sundays. Order by calling 617-983-5177 or by using the Toast app.

The Haven open as of March 15 for takeout

The Real Deal Deli offering "contact free delivery" by ordering online or Grubhub, UberEats or Doordash. They will leave prepaid food in designated place if you mention it when ordering.

Ula Cafe is open 8 am to 4 pm for takeout. Order from their website's ChowNow link for their most up to date menu. They're changing their menu by adding ready made meals to heat up at home, selling whole loafs of bread, and assorted pastries.

Remember this is a very fluid list and things are changing by the hour.