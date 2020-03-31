Rep. Elugardo Endorses Goldstein in Attempt to Unseat Congressman Lynch

First-term state Rep. Nika Elugardo pulled off a huge upset when she unseated her predecessor Jeffrey Sanchez, who was the chair of the very powerful Massachusetts Ways and Means Committee. Now she's pulling for another upset -- Robbie Goldstein to unseat longtime Congressman Stephen Lynch.



I am thrilled to announce that Rep. @NikaElugardo has endorsed this campaign for change! Rep. Elugardo has been a tireless and powerful advocate for healthcare for all. I look forward to working in partnership with her to make affordable, accessible healthcare for all a reality. pic.twitter.com/96WcHnzBAW — Robbie Goldstein (@RobbieForChange) March 30, 2020

Goldstein, an infectious disease doctor, is running for the 8th Congressional District seat. Lynch has held that seat since 2013, after the 9th Congressional District, which he was first elected to represent in 2001, was redrawn.

"It is my honor to endorse Dr. Robbie Goldstein in his campaign for the Massachusetts 8th Congressional District," said Elugardo via press release. "Robbie’s experience bringing structural change to large institutions and expertise as an infectious disease physician is ever more critical as we try to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, and other urgent healthcare issues. It’s clear we need to have more medical professionals at the table when making decisions about public health and wellbeing.”

Elugardo was elected at the representative for the 15th Suffolk District in 2018, and that district includes Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, Brookline, Roslindale, and overlaps with the 8th Congressional District.

Elugardo cited the need for more public health officials in Congress as healthcare is one of the top issues for voters. She said Goldstein would be part of a new leadership that has a focus on opportunity, equity, and smart healthcare policy for all Americans.

"[Goldstein] understands what issues are most critical to voters, including housing and transportation, protecting our coastal towns from the impact of a rapidly changing climate, and ending the opioid epidemic," said Elugardo. "Robbie will not just support these issues, but will champion them as a sharp and innovative leader."