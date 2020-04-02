Everyday Nature Tasks: Simple Activities For Outdoor Fun and Learning from Arnold Arboretum

There are a lot of simple nature tasks for all ages. The Arnold Arboretum has suggestions for things you can do in your own backyard or neighborhood while social distancing.



"Nature can be a powerful antidote to all the uncertainty and disruptions that we find ourselves living in at the moment. Children especially can find comfort in activities that mirror the normal routines of school or daycare," says the Arboretum's website.

There's a different activity each weekday. Learning and fun!

Click here to learn about simple activities you can do outdoors.