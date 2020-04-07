Stupid Coronavirus! Lilac Sunday Cancelled at Arnold Arboretum

As you would expect Lilac Sunday, the beloved Mothers Day celebration at the Arnold Arboretum has been cancelled.



The Arnold Arboretum posted about the cancellation:

In keeping with CDC and Harvard COVID-19 guidelines for large gatherings, the Arnold Arboretum is canceling Lilac Sunday 2020. All formal activities such as tours, family crafts and science, and performances scheduled for Sunday, May 10 are canceled. Picnics will not be allowed on this or any day.

But Coronavirus or no Coronavirus, the lilacs will bloom as usual from late April into late May.

"We invite you to visit during these weeks of peak lilac bloom, but request that you practice social distancing from one another and respect our plants. If the landscape appears to be too crowded for safe visitation, please return another time," said the Arnold Arboretum's website.

Remember to not pick or prune plants, climb trees or step in planting beds -- and actually there are some more rules you should follow. "Do not touch anything. We cannot guarantee the sanitation of any surfaces, for example, benches, railings, plant identification tags, or signage."