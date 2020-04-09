‘Help Save Papercuts’ Asks Bookstore’s Owner Through GoFundMe Campaign

Independent bookstore JP Papercuts opened on Green Street in 2014, and only earlier this year it moved to a larger location on South Street. But restrictions placed on nonessential businesses due to the Coronavirus has pushed JP Papercuts into danger of closing. And the store's owner is asking for the public's help to keep the business open.



Owner Kate Layte created the GoFundMe page on April 6, and as of Wednesday night, had raised more than $8,000.

Layte explained she closed the business on March 14 to do her part to flatten the curve and help stop the spread of the virus. But closing the business has wreaked havoc on her "shoe-string budget," and she is unsure if she'll be able to meet her financial obligations without having her doors open.

So, I'm asking for your help. This is serious. The future of PAPERCUTS is in jeopardy and I need your help. I promise I'll continue to work my hardest to provide you the very best books I can find, to bring brilliant authors to the neighborhood, to publish even more books, and to continue be your local woman-owned independent bookseller in the beautiful Boston neighborhood of Jamaica Plain. Readers, it's in your hands now. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart.

Please click here to donate to the Papercuts GoFundMe page.