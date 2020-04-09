Registration for Boston Public Schools Extended

Boston Public Schools has extended the deadline for the Second Priority Registration Period due to closures from the Coronavirus.



Students in K2, and all other grades, may register for the 2020-2021 school year by pre-registering online at https://sis.mybps.org, and scheduling an appointment to complete the process.

You can also call and register via phone with one of our registration specialists.

To schedule an appointment please visit https://booknow.appointment-plus.com or call the BPS Welcome Center at 617-635-9010.

This information was provided by the Boston Public School district.