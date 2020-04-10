No Parking Allowed Around Arnold Arboretum Starting Today (April 10)

Trying to limit the amount of people visiting the Arnold Arboretum, parking is no longer allowed around the perimeter of the oldest arboretum in the country.



The parking ban begins Friday, April 10, and only marked handicap parking will be allowed. All other street parking, particularly along the Arborway and Bussey Street, will be temporarily eliminated.

City, state and arboretum officials suggested taking these parking restrictions into consideration and to avoid hours of peak visitation, 4 to 7 pm on weekdays and 2 pm to 7 pm on weekends, according to the arboretum's website.

An arboretum press release also stressed that anyone going through the arboretum landscape must wear a mask or facial covering -- pedestrians, runners, cyclists, unicyclists, and everyone else.

"Help us all support the commonwealth’s and city’s efforts to reduce overcrowding and encourage social distancing," says the arboretum's website.