Couple Marries at Arnold Arboretum for Love (and Due to COVID-19)

A Boston EMS EMT and a chef got married in the Arnold Arboretum on Saturday out of love, but also due to COVID-19.



West Roxbury residents Kara Solomon and Ryan McLoughlin got engaged last October, and are still planning a wedding for October 2021. But due to the unprecedented circumstances in the world, the couple chose to get married sooner.

"We chose to get married two weeks ago, partially because Ryan is at high risk for contracting or carrying COVID-19, and partially because my health insurance is terrible," said Solomon. "So by legally marrying, I am able to get on his good health insurance plan, and we are protected in case one of us gets sick."

Solomon, who's a pastry chef at Steel & Rye in Milton, but currently laid off due to the restaurant doing a limited menu, said they called their friends and family last week to tell them of their impending nuptials.

No doubt their 2021 wedding will have more attendees, as Saturday's affair overlooking one of the three ponds, included Solomon's parents, her sister, and her two best friends. McLoughlin's two best friends were unable to make it due to self-isolating, and his father who lives in Florida, could not attend. So they planned a Facebook live stream for a private group.

There was no aisle to walk down, but her father still walked near her, before a justice of the peace married the couple.

"After the ceremony, we walked the Arboretum with our family and friends and took pictures," said Solomon, who wanted to gift hand sanitizer, but couldn't find any. "We gave everyone a roll of toilet paper and a mask as 'wedding favors,' as well as a box of treats I baked for everyone for Easter."

When they got home they walked the dog, cuddled with the cats, cooked dinner, and watched Lord of the Rings.

"Perfect day," said Solomon.