Longtime Jamaica Plain BPD Officer Dies Due to COVID-19

A 29-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, who's served Jamaica Plain's E-13 District since 1996, died due to complications of the Coronavirus on Tuesday.

At a press conference at BPD Headquarters, Mayor Marty Walsh and BPD Commissioner William Gross said Officer Jose Fontanez passed away. Fontanez was 53 and had four children.

"We lost a hero today to this virus," said Walsh.

Fontanez earned several commissioner's commendations throughout his career, said Gross.

The Commissioner said that as of Tuesday, 67 Boston police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 53 of them are currently not working.

District E-13's Captain John Greland, who is usually lively on Twitter, is currently on leave after testing positive for COVID-19. He is also recovering from pneumonia in both lungs, according to his tweets.

