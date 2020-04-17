First Responders Line Streets as Officer Fontanez’s Body Escorted to Jamaica Plain

Boston Police officers and fellow first responders lined the streets on Thursday as District E-13 Officer Jose Fontanez's body was escorted from Boston Medical Center to Jamaica Plain.



District 6 City Councilor posted a video of the procession as it passed District E-13.

First responders stood at attention while obeying social distancing as the hearse drove from Boston Medical Center to Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home in Jamaica Plain.

Fontanez passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday, becoming the first Boston Police officer to die from the disease. Fontanez was a 29-year veteran of BPD, and had been stationed out of District E-13 in Jamaica Plain since 1996.

"The men and women of the Boston Police Department will forever remember Jose’s service and sacrifice as our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, friends and colleagues," said BPDnews.com.

Sean Ryan shared a video of the procession turning onto Centre Street from Green Street.