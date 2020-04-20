JP Students Earn Honor Roll at St. Sebastian’s School

The St. Sebastian's School is proud to announce the following Jamaica Plain students were named to the Third Quarter Honor Rolls under the following categories:
High Honors: A- or above in all subjects
Honors with Distinction: B or above in all subjects
Honors: B- or above in all subjects
Effort: Marks of 1 or 2 in all subjects
Superior Effort: Marks of 1 in all subjects
The following students are from Jamaica Plain:
Michael J. Kalinichenko, Grade 9, High Honors, Effort
Maxim D. Kalinichenko, Grade 7, High Honors, Effort
Luis E. Sosa Espinal, Grade 7, High Honors, Effort
