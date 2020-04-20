JP Students Earn Honor Roll at St. Sebastian’s School

The St. Sebastian's School is proud to announce the following Jamaica Plain students were named to the Third Quarter Honor Rolls under the following categories:



High Honors: A- or above in all subjects

Honors with Distinction: B or above in all subjects

Honors: B- or above in all subjects

Effort: Marks of 1 or 2 in all subjects

Superior Effort: Marks of 1 in all subjects

The following students are from Jamaica Plain:

Michael J. Kalinichenko, Grade 9, High Honors, Effort

Maxim D. Kalinichenko, Grade 7, High Honors, Effort

Luis E. Sosa Espinal, Grade 7, High Honors, Effort