Stupid Coronavirus! Forest Hills Cemetery Closes Grounds to Visitors

Cross the Forest Hills Cemetery off your list of places you can walk around. The cemetery has closed its grounds to the general public due to too many people coming in for walks and bicycle rides.



UniversalHub.com reported that the cemetery's side gates were locked on Tuesday. The main gate is only open between 2 and 4 pm, and that's only for people going to burials and cemetery staff and officials.

A staffer told UHub that more people have come to the cemetery since the stay-at-home order then normal, and that includes dog walkers, bicyclists, and little kids, who were climbing trees and monuments.