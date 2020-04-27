Francis Parkman Drive Between Perkins St. & Arborway Closed Indefinitely to Vehicles

Seemingly to reduce crowds and limit exposure to each other around Jamaica Pond, vehicles are indefinitely banned from driving on Francis Parkman Drive between Perkins Street and the Arborway.



The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opened segments of four parkways in the Greater Boston metro area to expand pedestrian and cyclist access.

Francis Parkman Drive between Perkins St. and the Arborway in Jamaica Plain in Boston is closed indefinitely to vehicles & opened to cyclists & pedestrians. This is part of @MassDCR efforts to reduce crowds & increase #socialdistance between park visitors. https://t.co/eabHMSelCv — MassDCR (@MassDCR) April 25, 2020

DCR said shutting out vehicles from the four parkways will reduce close contact of park users, and large concentrations of people on adjacent sidewalks and paths.

The four parkways are as follows:

William J. Day Boulevard in Boston (from Farragut Road to Shore Drive including Castle Island Parking) – open indefinitely;

Francis Parkman Drive between Perkins Street and the Arborway in the City of Boston (Jamaica Plain) – open indefinitely;

Greenough Boulevard (Little Greenough) between Arsenal Street and North Beacon Street in the Town of Watertown – open indefinitely; and,

Fellsway West between Sheepfold Park in the Town of Stoneham and Parkway Park in the City of Medford – open weekends only (dawn to dusk).