Jamaica Plain Cancer Survivor Will Walk Jimmy Fund Walk with Son

Jamaica Plain resident Katherine Walsh will participate in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk as a way to give back to Dana-Farber for saving her life.



In 2010, Walsh was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) when she was a graduate student earning her Ph.D. She was actually working in a research lab at Dana-Farber during this time.

After her diagnosis, she took a break from her Ph.D and was treated at Dana-Farber.

"When I was sick,” said Walsh. “I really benefited from the resources at Dana-Farber.”

Once she entered remission and finished up her Ph.D program, she knew she wanted to give back to the hospital that saved her life. She joined the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk as a way to pay it forward.

“When I started to feel better, I wanted to give back to the community,” said Walsh. “Joining the Jimmy Fund Walk was a way that I was able to show my appreciation and support cancer patients who were still going through treatment themselves.”

She is now the Team Captain of The Young Adult Program. This year’s Walk is even more special to her. The 2020 Walk will mark her 10-year anniversary of her cancer diagnosis.

To mark the special occasion, she plans to cross the finish line in Copley Square with her baby son. Her parents will bring him to the finish line so they can cross together, as a family. To donate to Katherine’s efforts, visit her fundraising page.

The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk raises the most money of any single day walk in the country. Scheduled for Sunday, October 4th, funds raised from the Walk will support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $145 million in its 30+ year history. Every dollar raised helps patients at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

