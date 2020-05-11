Polls: Are You Wearing a Face Covering? How About Bicyclists/Runners?

Starting May 6 all Massachusetts residents are required to wear face coverings when unable to social distance. But we all know a lot of people are not wearing them.



Lots of us are wearing face coverings all the time once we leave home. Newly-sewn ones, bandanas, sports-themed ones, MacGyver-ed masks, and more.

Some folks are wearing them when they can't socially distance. Maybe it's walking down the street, through the Arnold Arboretum, or going into the supermarket.

Others are refusing to cover their face. They've got their reasons.

Which person are you? Should everyone be wearing them all the time? What about runners and bicyclists? Should you have to wear one when in a commercial business?

Share your thoughts!