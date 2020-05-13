Two Jamaica Plain Authors’ Books On Massachusetts Book Awards Must Reads

The Massachusetts Center for the Book (MCB) named two Jamaica Plain residents' books to the Must Read lists of the 20th annual Massachusetts Book Awards.



The awards recognize works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry for adults and young readers written by Massachusetts authors and published during the prior year.

Jamaica Plain's Alex Krieger's nonfiction book City on a Hill was named to the nonfiction Must Read list.

Krieger, a noted urban planner and scholar, provides a history of American cities and towns and the utopian ideals that shaped them. The book includes rich illustrations and visions for the future.

Jamaica Plain’s Jill McDonough's Here All Night was named to the poetry Must Read list. In her collection, McDonough explores the small moments of everyday life honestly, finding joy, and tenderness.

"The good news is there's an overabundance of wonderful works of nonfiction --- memoir, history, cultural critique, biography --- written by Massachusetts writers this past year,” said Ethan Gilsdorf, journalist, critic, author and lead nonfiction judge for this year’s Massachusetts Book Awards.

In August, MCB will announce the award winner and two honors titles in each of the five award categories with the hopes of a reception this fall.