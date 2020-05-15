Artwork (Especially From Kids) Wanted for JP Together Light Show

Artwork from community members is wanted for a JP Centre/South Main Streets large-scale projection show happening next weekend on the facade of J.P. Licks to support frontline workers.



"We invite the people of Jamaica Plain to join this celebration by contributing artwork that expresses gratitude for the community. Kids’ artwork is especially encouraged!" said a JP Centre/South Main Streets newsletter.

The light show will take place May 23 to May 25. The slideshow will be broadcast onto the brick facade on the front of the J.P. Licks from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm each night. It will also be featured in a live stream on JP Centre/South Main Street’s Facebook page, and recorded for people to watch at any time.

Please submit artwork on this coloring sheet. The sheet is also available in hard copy at JP Licks.

Here are ideas of what you could send:

Drawings of people in Jamaica Plain that you are thankful for;

Signs that show encouragement for people affected by COVID-19;

Artwork that shows how you’re feeling, and what about JP makes you feel better;

Visual messages of appreciation for frontline workers or local businesses.

Please send your art to artwork@jpcentresouth.com by Wednesday, May 20 so can be included in the show. Scans or photos are acceptable.

You can also support the creation of the show by donating here.