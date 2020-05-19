Pressley, Elugardo, Goldstein Talking About COVID-19 Path to Recovery on May 20

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, state Rep. Nika Elugardo, and Congressional candidate Robbie Goldstein, will talk about the state and federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.





The event is being hosted by JP Progressives, and the Mass Public Health Association, with the following special guests:

Nancy Kreiger from the Harvard School of Public Health will share findings from her research on the disparate impact of the virus

Monique Ching from the Mass Budget and Policy Center will speak about the state budget crisis

Milt Kotelchuck from Mass General Hospital will provide relevant historical context

Goldstein, who is a Democratic challenger to Congressman Stephen Lynch, 8th-MA

"Massachusetts has more than 86,000 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths, but who are the individuals and communities that have been most impacted? What is the current and future outlook for our community and economic health? What are policymakers at the state and federal levels doing, and not doing, to respond to the crisis?" said a JP Progressives email newsletter.

