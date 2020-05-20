Bicycling, Dogs, Jogging No Longer Allowed in Forest Hills Cemetery

Joggers, bicycling, and dogs will no longer be allowed when the Forest Hills Cemetery reopens to the public. And there's a neighborhood petition objecting to the private cemetery's new policy.



Richard Heath

The cemetery announced it was closed to the public in late April because too many people were coming to bike rides, walk around, walk dogs, and exercise.

The reopening date has not been chosen yet, and will be determined based upon the guidance of the state.

"We require all visitors to be respectful of our primary purpose which is to bury the dead and to provide a peaceful and tranquil setting for their families and friends," said the cemetery's website. "We realize that this is a substantial change in policy and thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation. Please note that any visitor not abiding by the new rules will be asked to leave the property."

Visitors are also being asked to wear masks and follow social distance recommendations.

A neighborhood petition was started on Tuesday by Matt Shuman.

"We, the undersigned, are community members who love Forest Hills and want to visit as often as possible. We ask that after the necessary visitor limitations due to the pandemic come to an end, that you please restore the visitor practices to their full pre-pandemic state and allow dog walking, bicycling, and jogging," said the petition.